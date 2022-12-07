Professor Allen began his talk by explaining that his particular interest is in how we quantify the role of methane in agricultural emissions. And he went on: ‘The challenge we face is that absolutely, globally, we need farmers’ help to meet our climate goals. There have been many papers been published making the point that if we leave agriculture out of climate policy we’re very unlikely to meet the goals that we have. And there’s every reason to include agriculture in climate policy because agriculture is one of the sectors that is most vulnerable to climate change so it makes sense on both fronts.