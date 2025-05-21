As thousands prepare to descend on the Isle of Man for the TT Races, the team at Okell’s Brewery have been hard at work for months, ensuring there’s no shortage of pints ready to meet the thirst of locals and visitors alike.
Speaking from the brewery at Kewaigue, Head Brewer Kevin Holmes explained just how early the preparations begin for one of the busiest periods in the Manx calendar.
‘We basically start brewing for TT around Easter, or the first of April, whichever comes first,’ he said.
‘It begins with maybe one extra brew a week and gradually builds up to full flow.’
And that ‘full flow’ results in an astonishing volume of beer production.
‘To give you some context, we sell about 200,000 pints of bitter in two weeks,’ Kevin added.
‘It’s thirsty work watching motorbike racing, and the demand is huge. So we have to make sure everything’s dialled-in weeks in advance.’
Founded in 1850 by Dr William Okell, the brewery remains a proud part of Manx history, still brewing in line with the 1874 Brewers’ Act, meaning no substitutes for malt or sugar are used.
‘Our bitter is the backbone of the brewery, it’s still our biggest seller,’ Kevin said.
‘But we’re also diversifying. We offer keg Nectar, our 1907 – which celebrates the inaugural year of the TT – and, of course, the Smoked Porter.’
The Smoked Porter has become something of a surprise hit, now the brewery’s second-best seller.
Launched back in March, the special edition Smoked Porter celebrates Okell’s 175th anniversary, paying tribute to its long-standing brewing heritage on the Isle of Man.
The limited-edition beer is a modern take on a classic porter, a style historically favoured by London porters and popular on the island.
In 1864, Okell’s founder, Dr William Okell, famously donated 100 gallons of porter to the General Hospital and Dispensary.
‘It’s made with peated malt and aged on American wood chips,’ Kevin explained.
‘It did really well at the London Beer Competition and we've got a few more competitions lined up because we feel it’s something special.’
Public interest in the porter has been strong, and Kevin says it’s been ‘really well received’ both locally and further afield.
Passion for brewing is clear as soon as you meet Kevin, who proudly continues the brewery’s 175-year tradition.
‘We’re proud to serve the Manx people, and I believe the Manx people are proud to have a 175-year-old brewery on the Isle of Man,’ he said.
For those curious about how their pint makes its way from kettle to glass, the brewery also runs guided tours – something Kevin believes more people should experience.
‘We do need to get better at advertising the tours,; he admitted.
‘But if anyone wants to come down, they can email or ring. I’ll always return emails. Come and see how the beer’s made, come and meet me – and we’ll have a pint of Smoked Porter.’