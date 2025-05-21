Islanders and visitors will notice an increased presence of police officers on the Isle of Man’s roads in the coming days as the Constabulary prepares for TT 2025.
With just days to go until the world-famous races get under way, officers from across the Isle of Man Constabulary have been drafted into the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) to help manage the significant rise in traffic during the TT fortnight.
Last week, officers involved in the operation were formally briefed on updated procedures, legislation, and emergency care.
These refreshers included advanced first aid and trauma training, helmet removal techniques, and life support, ensuring they are equipped to respond quickly and effectively to any incident.
A spokesperson for the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘The TT 2025 team is made up entirely of Isle of Man officers – we do not bring officers over from the UK.
‘We simply borrow some police cars to help increase our visible presence.’
The unit includes not only regular RPU officers but also Forensic Collision Investigators, neighbourhood officers, and staff from investigative departments.
Each has undergone additional training to support the TT operation.
Alongside the increased police visibility, ‘Keep Left’ signs will be erected on major routes across the island, with the message printed in English, French, and German to help guide visiting motorists who may be unfamiliar with local driving laws.
This was common practice in years gone by, however more recently haven’t been seen across the island.
The spokesperson added: ‘We do what we do for one simple reason – we want everyone to enjoy the TT period and we want everyone to go home and see their loved ones when it’s all over.
‘Please respect our roads, our residents, our loved ones, and #KnowYourLimits.’