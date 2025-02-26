After nearly 40 years keeping watch over Douglas Bay this sculpture has been removed from its plinth in the grounds of the Manx Museum in Douglas.
Manx National Heritage said the elements have taken their toll on Bryan Kneale’s steel sculpture Yn Arreyder.
It was carefully lifted from its plinth early on Tuesday morning for detailed condition assessment.
After assessing its overall condition MNH says it will draw up a conservation plan to treat the sculpture before returning it to public display.
Quite how much it will be missed by the passing public remains to be seen.
MNH thanked Mann Crane Hire Limited for its skillful assistance in craning the sculpture off its plinth.
Yn Arreyder translates from the Manx as The Watchman.