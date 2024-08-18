Sailings to and from the island could be disrupted on Monday due to adverse weather conditions.
A number of sailings are subject to possible disruption or cancellation with the Isle of Man Steam Packet set to make a call nearer the time on whether they will go ahead.
Both Manxman sailings to and from Heysham and the Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool could be affected.
The settled weather during the weekend is set to deteriorate on Monday with rain coming in later in the day and winds strengthening to gale force later.
The affected sailings are the 8.45am Manxman to Heysham and its 2.15pm return and the 3.30pm Manannan to Liverpool and its 8.30pm return.
The Steam Packet will make a decision by 6.30am tomorrow for the Manxman and by 1.30pm for the Manannan. Passengers should keep an eye on the website and social media for updates.