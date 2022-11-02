Weather: It’s going to be a hoolie
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as the Isle of Man is set to suffer stormy conditions from about 9am to 5pm today.
The warning:
Gale to severe gale force south or south-southwest winds will develop this morning with gusts 55 to 65mph, widely, but perhaps 70-75mph in more exposed locations.
Some travel disruption likely as well as minor structural damage in places, with the risk of trees or branches falling onto some roads &/or overhead conductors.
There will be a period of heavy rain too, which will probably give localised problems due to standing water on roads where gullies become blocked by further autumn leaves.
The wind will veer southwest late afternoon, with the gales slowly abating.
The forecast:
Turning increasingly cloudy this morning as showery outbreaks of rain develop and the winds back to the south-southwest and increase to gale or severe gale force, giving gusts quite widely of 55-65mph, but with 70-75mph possible in more exposed spots later this morning & early this afternoon as a band of heavy rain arrives with a risk of thunder.
These wind gusts are expected to cause some damage and travel disruption, and there is also a risk of some localised flooding due to the heavy rain, where any drains have become blocked by fallen leaves. Maximum temperature around 13°C.
The rain will clear to scattered showers towards dusk, as the wind turns to the southwest and eases slightly, but the more significant decrease in the wind will occur overnight into Thursday. Minimum temperature near to 7°C.
Outlook
A mixture of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers tomorrow, which may merge into some longer spells of rain at times during the afternoon and evening.
Much less windy with a moderate to fresh southwest wind which will turn to the southeast and ease during the afternoon. Highs of 12°C.
Friday will be fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells, and a light to moderate west to north-westerly breeze. Temperatures reaching up to 12°C at best.
Sunrise: 7:21am Today Sunset: 4:43pm Today
