April’s weather can be divided into two halves, with a changeable couple of weeks, followed by a dry and settled spell with plenty of sunshine.
The mean of the daily maxima across the month came to 12.6°C which is a whole degree above the long-term 1991-2020 average.
The temperature on many days reached the teens, although a fresh wind sometimes disguised that. The best day was the 30th with 18.5°C recorded.
Rainfall totalled only 34.8mm, compared to the average of around 55mm.
Sunshine hours totalled 241.8 hours, the second sunniest on record. Only April 2021 had more sun, with 264.9 hours. The 29th was the sunniest day, with 14.1 hours.
It was breezy at times though, with the mean coming in at 12.8 knots; about 1.4 knots above average. There were 12 days with a strong wind (22 knots or more), and a gale on the 4th – named ‘Storm Dave’, when peak gusts of 55 knots (63mph) were recorded at Ronaldsway.