Airport passengers are being warned of minor disruption at Ronaldsway following an accident involving a light aircraft.
Both runways were closed for a time this afternoon (Sunday) while emergency teams dealt with the incident.
Airport bosses confirmed that no one was injured in the light aircraft accident on the runway.
The runways reopened at just before 1.30pm.
A spokesperson said: ‘Following the aircraft accident earlier, we can confirm the aircraft has been moved safely and the runway has reopened.
‘Some disruption may continue this afternoon, with minor delays possible as operations return to normal.
‘Passengers are advised to keep updated via their airline and our website for the latest information. Thank you for your patience. ‘