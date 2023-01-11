The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Bright or sunny intervals but also scattered showers, becoming isolated in the afternoon. Strong to near-gale force west or southwest winds with a top temperature up to 8°C. Outbreaks of rain arriving for a time overnight.
Sunrise: 8:34am Today
Sunset: 4:20pm Today
Outlook
Occasional outbreaks of rain tomorrow morning, though this will clear around midday allowing the rest of the afternoon to be largely dry with sunny spells. Moderate to fresh southwest winds gradually increasing through the day, with a maximum temperature reaching 9°C.
Continuing unsettled on Friday with scattered showers and strong to gale force west or southwest winds.