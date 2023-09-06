Direct flights from the Isle of Man to Portugal will be available next summer.
The weekly flight will be in addition to Channel Island-based FlyDirect's existing routes to Majorca and the Costa del Sol which will also operate again next year.
CI Travel Group managing director Robert Mackenzie said: 'Following another successful summer of flying to Majorca as well as the addition of Malaga in the spring and autumn this year, we are delighted to be able to announce a further expansion of the direct flight programme for next summer, to include Faro.'
'Our third year of operating direct flights underlines our commitment to growing our holiday operations direct from Ronaldsway. We are also delighted to continue our close relationship with British Airways who will operate all our summer flights in 2024.
Our clients particularly enjoy the comfort and service provided by the airline and aircraft which operate these services.'
Isle of Man Airport director Gary Cobb said: 'The introduction of these direct flights is a positive development for the airport, the island and holidaymakers alike.
'It will provide more options and flexibility for travellers, making it easier for them to reach their destination with minimum hassle.
'We have seen demand for direct flights really ramp up over the past couple of years, so we know there will be a fantastic response to the added destination of Faro and this will complement the already successful summer routes of Palma and Malaga, and Tenerife during the winter.'
Flights to Majorca and the Algarve will operate every week between May and September, while flights to Malaga will operate in April, May and October.
BA CityFlyer, a subsidiary of British Airways will operate the flights using the comfortable Embraer 190 jet aircraft.
Flying time to Majorca is two hours 45 minutes and to Malaga and Faro three hours.
Flights go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, September 7 at 10am and customers will be able to book online through www.flydirect.co.uk or over the phone.
FlyDirect is also operating a direct winter service from the Isle of Man to Tenerife on Fridays from December 22, 2023 to January 26, 2024.
Schedule of flights next year
IoM to Malaga Sundays, April 28 to May 19 and September 28 to November 2
IoM to Palma, Majorca Saturdays, May 11 to September 21
IoM to Faro Saturdays, May 25 to September 21