Douglas jewellers G H Corlett is to close its Castle Street shop later this year after 188 years in business.
Established in 1835, the family business has sold jewellery, watches, clocks and fine goods for seven generations, as well as being known for its trophy and engraving services.
Throughout its journey, G H Corlett has been synonymous with high-quality products, variety of stock, slick repair services and commitment to delivering an unforgettable customer experience.
The Corlett family has made the tough decision to close its doors due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing decline of the high street and rise on online shopping.
Managing director Gary Corlett said: ‘We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our loyal customers and partners over the years, it’s thanks to your support that we were able to do what we loved doing for so many years.
'We’re sad to be another local business closing down, but we leave with a legacy we were truly proud of.’
'G H Corlett was established by my great, great, great, great, great grandfather Edward Corlett in 1835. "GH", our namesake, was his grandson.
'The business started in Castletown, and moved to Douglas when the capital did at the turn of the century. And the rest as they say, is history.’
Pauline Corlett, company secretary and Gary’s wife, added: ‘It’s remarkable to think about the history that’s happened during the time we’ve operated...the beginning and end Queen Victoria’s reign – and in fact five kings and queens since - the invention of the telephone, to two world wars and lots more. The world has changed a lot since we opened.’
The shop will close its doors on December 23. Customer queries and orders will be attended to until this date, and the Corlett family will work diligently to ensure that any outstanding commitments are fulfilled.
Any customers who may have repairs, watch batteries or trophies at the shop are encouraged to collect them as soon as possible.
Gary, who engraves and makes trophies himself, will continue to operate the trophy and engraving side of the business on a smaller scale, and will offer this service from a different premises after a break in Spring 2024.
G H Corlett is also a keen supporter of the community in which it operates. It has, for many years, been a sponsor of the Solo Founders Race at the Southern 100.
It also sponsored the Isle of Man Football Association’s Woods Cup for more than three decades, and given its support to many – Young Farmers Clubs and concerts.
Plus, having won awards from Douglas City Centre Management for best Christmas window for two years in a row it chose to donate the prize money to Hospice Isle of Man, a cause close to the owner’s heart.
Gary added: ‘I’ll certainly miss our customers, especially those who have been so loyal and chose to shop with us regularly over the years.
'It’s always warmed my heart when people pop in and tell us stories they remember about Frankie and Ted, my parents, or other family members such as Sue, Richard to name a few who also have our gratitude for working here for many years.
'Plus those who worked with us that weren’t family, but became family.’
The shop will close December 23 and the closing down sale, with 50% off all stock, excluding trophies, will begin later this week on November 6.