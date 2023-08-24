The Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) have welcomed paramedics from Wales to support the current Manx Grand Prix.
Five paramedics have arrived on the island from several regions of Wales to support the island’s activities during the annual road racing event.
Paramedic operational commander Matthew Lane (South Wales) along with paramedics Georgina Glover (Swansea), Pete Jones (Ceredigion), James Winmill (Swansea) and Dewi Lloyd (Wrexham) were selected to join the IMAS team following a competitive application process.
A spokesperson from IMAS said: ‘The MGP attracts thousands of visitors every August and, as it does with the TT, IMAS reaches out to the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) for mutual aid in order to increase its staffing levels, in turn providing additional support for the increase in civilian incidents it typically attends throughout the duration of the event.
‘The partnership between the two services serves as an opportunity for the Welsh paramedics to apply their current knowledge on the Island as well as learn new skills and techniques.
‘Similarly, it provides a good opportunity for IMAS colleagues to learn from their Welsh counterparts, while also giving them a chance to explore the Island and experience the motorsport event first-hand.’
WAST has been working with IMAS since 2022 to provide mutual aid for motorsport events on the island. IMAS also works closely with Wrexham Glyndwr University to support Manx paramedic science degree students in being able to have their placement year at home on the island should they wish to do so.
Mark Corlett, an IMAS senior paramedic officer, commented: ‘It is fantastic that we have five Welsh colleagues joining us for the MGP this year.
‘Although the event may not attract the same visitor numbers as the TT, it still poses the same challenges for us to respond to in terms of road traffic collisions, as well as providing an emergency service to Manx residents.
‘I’d like to thank Matthew, Georgina, Pete, James and Dewi for applying to come to work with us on the Island. It is a completely different environment to what they are used to responding in, so is a great opportunity for them to adapt, develop and learn, and equally for us to do the same from them.’