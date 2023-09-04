Port Erin's Bradda Glen Café and Function Room is no longer opening as a cafe and restaurant, with owners saying its role as a event venue has hit its cafe operations.
A decision to focus on events and functions has been taken ‘after some serious number crunching and lots of coffee-fuelled discussions’.
Owners Riverside Limited, which also operates the Sound and Cregneash cafes, said the business would now operate as the Bradda Glen Function Venue.
A statement on Facebook said: ‘With weddings most weekends, in addition to christenings, birthday parties and other celebrations, it can be hard to work out if Bradda Glen is going to be open or not! We have tried our best to keep our socials up to date with the details, however due to the uncertainty over our opening hours, we have seen an expected decline in visitors to our cafe.
‘After some serious number crunching and lots of coffee-fuelled discussions, we have decided to change the Bradda Glen ‘Café and Function Room’ to ‘Bradda Glen Function Venue’.
‘We are excited to transform Bradda Glen to the Island’s ‘go to’ function and events venue. We will be launching a new function brochure shortly and so if you wish to hold a private party, be that a birthday, anniversary, Christening, product launch, business conference or wedding then Bradda Glen Function Venue will be the place to hold it!’
The company also thanked its customers and staff over the last four years and promoted the sister cafes at the Sound and Cregneash.
The company added: ‘We are not closing, we’re just changing! For further information please contact us on [email protected]. We really do hope you understand the reasons for this change.’