The Manx government says it is strengthening its defences against evolving threats from international crime gangs.
It says that online gaming and gambling platforms are at the centre of an ‘increasingly complex and sophisticated criminal landscape’ in South East Asia.
This activity now extends beyond that region and is impacting countries worldwide with a particular risk for international financial centres including the Isle of Man, which the government says has become ‘attractive for exploitation by these transnational organised crime groups’.
A recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on the shifting threat of transnational organised crime cited the Isle of Man negatively 25 times.
It referred to the proliferation of ‘under-regulated online gambling platforms’ being used by major organised crime groups to move, launder and integrate billions in criminal proceeds into the financial system without accountability.
The report names the island as one of the jurisdictions that have become hubs for online gaming firms due to their ‘relaxed regulations and the relative ease with which licences can be obtained’.
No fewer than four police investigations are under way into international fraud and Chief Constable Russ Foster has said that hundreds of millions of pounds had been defrauded by island-based businesses with links to South East Asia.
There is also evidence of the island’s immigration system being abused.
The island’s compliance with international standards on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist and proliferation financing is set to be evaluated by Council of Europe watchdog MoneyVal in October 2026.
As the Manx government gears up for that MoneyVal visit, it has issued a statement saying there’s a need for increasing vigilance when conducting business linked to this region and it is imperative to ‘mitigate vulnerabilities’ that can be exploited by organised crime groups.
‘Actions taken by Isle of Man authorities, which have been the subject of media attention, have clearly indicated that the Isle of Man has been subject to attacks by criminals to bypass the island’s controls against financial crime and immigration,’ it said.
Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘The Isle of Man Government and the island’s authorities take the illicit actions by transnational organised criminals to exploit the island’s business environment and immigration security extremely seriously.
‘Significant and wide-reaching actions are being taken by agencies, with investment in law enforcement and investigation capability. This includes strengthening the island’s immigration systems and processes.
‘These actions aim to ensure that any vulnerabilities are identified, and that urgent action is taken to mitigate vulnerabilities, thereby strengthening the island’s countering financial crime regime for the future. We will not tolerate the use of the island for criminal activity and will not hesitate to act to disrupt and prosecute those responsible.’
E-gaming regulator the Gambling Supervision Commission is currently reviewing and strengthening its framework and practices in market licencing, supervision and enforcement.
New licence applications will be subject to additional scrutiny while the framework and practices are under review.
More information concerning the national risk appetite for new gaming licences with links to South East Asia will be published soon.