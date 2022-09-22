Wet and windy
Thursday 22nd September 2022 5:45 am
Douglas at 6.43am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office by Colin Gartshore:
Starting wet and windy today with strong southwest winds and some quite heavy rain, but the rain will become lighter and patchier towards midday, before clearing later in the afternoon.
Winds will turn to the northwest around lunchtime and ease, with the maximum temperature 16 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry and mostly clear, with tomorrow seeing sunshine and only isolated showers. Moderate northwest winds tomorrow, the maximum temperature 17 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry and bright for most of the weekend, although some rain and strong westerly winds developing late on Sunday.
Sunrise: 7:03am Today Sunset: 7:18pm Today
