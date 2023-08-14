The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Outbreaks of rain during the morning clearing to isolated showers by the afternoon. Becoming dry and bright late in the day. Light and variable winds will settle to the north or northwest, top temperature 18°C.
Generally dry with sunny intervals tomorrow with a light to moderate mainly westerly wind. Highest temperature 19°C.
Outlook
Dry with sunny spells on Wednesday with mainly light winds and a top temperature of 20°C.
Warm sunny spells on Thursday as the east or southeast wind freshens later.
Sunrise: 5:54am
Sunset: 8:52pm