The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Rain will arrive around dawn this morning but clearing by midday, leaving the afternoon dry with sunny spells developing. The strong southerly wind will turn to the southwest and ease as the rain clear, with highs of 9°C.
Turning cloudy again this evening with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west later this evening and early tonight.
Breezy with a fresh south to southwest wind which will ease later in the night, with minimum temperature around 7°C.
Sunrise: 7:40am
Sunset: 5:27pm
Outlook
Patchy rain at first tomorrow will soon clear, leaving much of the day dry but rather cloudy, before rain returns again overnight. Top temperature around 11°C, in the light to moderate west to southwest wind, which will strengthen from the south or southwest overnight.
Friday will start cloudy with some rain, which will clear during the morning to give a mostly dry afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through.
Maximum temperature of 12°C, as the strong west to southwest wind gradually eases during the day.