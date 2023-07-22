The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent and heavy at times with widespread hill fog. Moderate southwest winds will become light and variable later this morning with a top temperature reaching 17°C at best.
Another wet day tomorrow as rain and drizzle continue, though it should become patchier and lighter later in the afternoon as the fresh northeast winds ease to moderate. Top temperature up to 18°C.
Outlook
Sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday with a mainly moderate northerly wind. Turning wet again on Wednesday.
Sunrise: 5:15am
Sunset: 9:34pm