Following the warmest June on record last month, July was the wettest.
144.9mm was measured at Ronaldsway, more than double the long term average and comfortably exceeding the previous record from July 1985, which had 139.8mm.
The wettest day was July 23, when Gran Fondo riders braved 35mm of rain.
Temperatures were close to normal, with a mean daytime maximum of 18°C.
The warmest day was July 7, with 20.4°C achieved.
The mean wind speed over the month was 11.8 knots, which is over 2 knots higher than the long term average, and the 2nd highest July mean wind on record, behind 1988. The strongest winds were on July 15, with gusts of 40 knots/46mph recorded at Ronaldsway.
Despite all the rain, sunshine hours were close to average, with 192 hours recorded. The best day was July 24 with 11.9 hours of sun.