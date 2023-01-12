It has long been accepted that Laxey Glen Mills is in a building that is expensive to maintain and that it needs an investment in new equipment. A report on the future of the mill in 2021 envisaged a new, smaller and more efficient mill, purpose built, with more modern machinery and possibly sited in Jurby, with a plot of land alongside it where a bakery might have been built. The closure of Ramsey Bakery delayed any further action on the report and, having considered the report in light of this, DEFA is due to announce its policy position regarding the future of the mill in the next few months.