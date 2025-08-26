That’s the impression some critics have put forward on social media, so we’ve asked all 24 of the Isle of Man’s elected representatives what they’re doing until Tynwald resumes in October.
Usually the functions of Government and our parliament can seem to overlap with the various Tynwald sittings, debates, press releases and briefings being reported by the media and scrutinised on Facebook and X by anyone with a keyboard.
But there is an essential difference between the workings of our Government which continues seven days a week, 365 days a year and Tynwald where elected Members debate, scrutinise and ask questions to hold Ministers and the actions of Departments to account.
To be honest, the summer recess gives me a bit more free time to reflect and reset.
Whilst there are no sittings between the end of July and mid-October there are still numerous written questions to be answered, FOI responses to be compiled, and committee sittings to prepare for.
However, without the weekly Tuesday commitment to stand up and answer any question a Member wants to ask, I get a chance to work with Treasury officers to catch up on the consultations we are planning ahead of new legislation and review policies and commitments we have made.
I also get to attend meetings in Ramsey I can’t usually make such as the fantastic Community Partnership which brings together the local Commissioners, community groups, Youth Services and the Police to discuss crime prevention, community policing and the challenges and opportunities for keeping our neighbourhoods safe and reassuring the public about any concerns they may have.
The monthly political surgeries Lawrie Hooper and I run continue and I get more time to spend up North meeting with the people of Ramsey who were kind enough to vote me back into Tynwald in 2021 to represent them.
Being a Minister means that my phone is always on and I will be informed of any operational issues such as those which might affect benefit payments, sudden developments in our economy, contacts from the UK Government or even delays to ferry crossings as the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is one of my responsibilities.
The role of Treasury Minister is wide and can be all consuming, By July we get a good idea of the first quarter of the new financial year’s expenditure by departments and are able to continue working with them through regular scrutiny meetings to address overspends, understand cost pressures, but also develop ideas and opportunities as we start work together on the 2026 Budget.
We get more time to analyse local economic data, meet with a wide range of business leaders, third sector organisations and update our work on the Economic Strategy and Island Plan ahead of the popular and successful Government Conference being held on 23rd and 24th September this year.
I get a chance to spend more time with the government officers who have dedicated their careers to serve the Isle of Man people.
Whilst weekly Treasury Board, Council of Ministers, and a range of other meetings continue throughout the summer it is also important for everyone to have a break, take some time off, and recharge before the start of the new parliamentary year.
After staying on the island throughout the pandemic I realised how important it is to make time to reconnect with family and friends.
To make sure you retain a perspective about the sometimes pressurised political bubble and never forget the people you love who have supported you over the previous months and years.
So I am writing this whilst off the island, having a lovely holiday with my wife who puts up with all my long hours, apologies for missing family events and my frustrations at the rate of progressive change.
I just hope she doesn’t see me at my laptop and tells me off for still working!