A 28-year-old Ramsey man has denied causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving.
Benjamin Convery, of Close Drean, also pleaded not guilty to obstructing police.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on Boxing Day, when police were called to a crashed Subaru Legacy on Jurby Coast Road, at 3.50am.
Three people were in the car, but Mr Convery denied being the driver and said that a random person they’d met in a pub had been driving, but had run off after the crash.
One passenger in the vehicle suffered a compound fracture of the femur and was trapped in the vehicle.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 18.
Bail continues.