That’s the impression some critics have put forward on social media, so we’ve asked all 24 of the Isle of Man’s elected representatives what they’re doing until Tynwald resumes in October.
In this edition, Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby reflects on juggling her roles as a politician and parent, why her summer break includes hand-delivering 2,800 newsletters, and how she’s never been busier reconnecting with constituents face-to-face.
Since being elected as a Member of the House of Keys for Douglas South in 2021, my life as a public representative has been a continuous balancing act.
Like many parents, one of the greatest challenges I face is balancing the demands of public service with family time with my children, Ivy and Stan.
Being a politician is far from a traditional 9-to-5 job as it requires early mornings, late evenings, weekend commitments, and often unpredictable demands.
There are occasions when I miss Ivy’s after-school questions or Stan’s bedtime stories, which can be difficult.
However, with their unwavering support, I remain as committed as ever to the island because a family friendly approach and inclusive representation is essential.
For years prior to my election, I worked as a Senior Education Support Officer and a Carer, while also undertaking minimum wage employment to support my family.
I believe it is crucial that Parliament reflects the community it is there to serve.
Many people assume that when Parliament goes into recess that all Politicians switch off and take a break, but that’s not the case.
In reality for me anyway, the work continues, just without the formal sittings of Tynwald and the House of Keys.
While it is a welcome break to not have to prepare for long and difficult sittings my schedule remains full.
Every year since my election I have spent the recess re-connecting with my Constituents face-to-face through the Douglas South Community Newsletter that I have published and hand-delivered to 2,800 homes across the constituency.
It’s something I feel passionate about because it gives me the opportunity to speak with the electorate directly.
I believe I am the only MHK to have done this annually and to this scale.
I try to knock on doors and have proper conversations whenever I can. That part really matters to me.
Some days I’m able to visit 50 or 60 houses, while other days it could only be one or two!
When you knock on a door you do not know what you may be faced with and in that moment, my time is fully committed to my constituent.
No matter the number of weeks it can take, I truly appreciate the trust people place in me when I am invited into their homes and they then share their deeply personal worries.
These conversations are incredibly valuable as they bring meaning to the data, put a human face to the policies, and remind me again why I chose to stand in the first place.
Of course, there are practical challenges.
The Manx weather isn’t always on my side, and finding the time between departmental work and family life can be difficult.
My children actually go to visit family in the UK without me for part of the summer holiday to free up some of my time to commit fully to my constituents.
For me, representation means being available and visible all year round…. and not just in election year!
I have shared in my Douglas South Community Newsletter evidence of real change I have actually delivered on and progress reports on constituency matters.
I have also very honestly shared what I have not been able to achieve to date.
In my previous job I used to hate the annual professional development meeting with my line manager as it felt very much like a box ticking exercise, but now with many thousands of ‘line managers’ I feel it is my duty to report back and I am only too happy to try my best to do this.
When I am not delivering my Newsletter, I’m honoured to hold several responsibilities that do not pause with recess.
I’m a Member of the Department for Enterprise with delegation for Motorsport and Visit Isle of Man, and a Member of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, where I hold the delegation for the Culture division.
I also serve as a Political Trustee on both the Manx Lottery Trust and Manx National Heritage.
I’m Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, a Board Member of Destination First, and an Ambassador for Girlguiding Isle of Man. Each of these roles brings with it ongoing commitments, meetings, events, and decisions that shape real outcomes for our community.
It is not widely known but when a Minister is off island on leave one of the departmental Members must be assigned to act on behalf of the Minister during that period of leave.
So in addition to my own schedule I have also been assigned delegation to act on behalf of the Minister for the DESC for part of this summer.
This will involve additional meetings and potentially responding to media requests on behalf of the department.
Summer may bring a shift in pace, but as you may appreciate now, it’s far from a break.
I’ve learned so much since first being elected. I’ve learned how to navigate government departments, how to challenge constructively, how to collaborate and most importantly, how to keep people at the centre of every policy conversation.
I’ve also learned that politics is not about one person having all the answers, it’s about listening, asking the right questions, and being willing to stand up when it matters.
Balancing all of this with being a mum is not easy. There are days when guilt creeps in, when I worry if I’m doing justice to either role. But I’m incredibly lucky to have a supportive family, and Ivy and Stan who keep me grounded.
I am proud of how they are growing up with a strong sense of community and public service.
As I enter this final stretch before the next General election, I want the people of Douglas South to know that my commitment to you remains as strong as ever.
My door is always open, well, more often my inbox or my phone, but the sentiment is the same.
If you need me, I am here. Thank you for the continued support, constructive challenge and most importantly trust