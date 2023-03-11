Garff Commissioners are seeking residents' views on a set of new dog by-laws.
The local authority, which covers Laxey, Lonan and Maughold, says there are ‘provisions’ to exclude dogs from school grounds, the Laxey Football Club pitch and all play areas around the parish.
Dogs are already restricted from Laxey Beach.
Any new by-laws will be put before Tynwald.
Other restrictions could include Dhoon Arboretum, The Corony and Cronk Cardle Estate, and Maughold Village.
The island's other local authorities are likely to carry out similar exercises.