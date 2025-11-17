The Isle of Man Constabulary has launched a public awareness campaign to highlight key provisions within the Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act 2021.
The Act came into force in 2024 and modernised several areas of sexual offences law. Under section 114, it is a criminal offence to intentionally share intimate images of another person without their consent. The offence also applies where images are shared recklessly, without checking whether the person depicted has agreed to their distribution.
The maximum sentence is three years if prosecuted on information.
Police say the strengthened legislation reflects the significant emotional and psychological harm that can result when private images or videos are shared without consent. Once circulated, such material is often copied, forwarded and stored by others, frequently without the victim’s knowledge or control.
Officers note that the rapid spread of digital content across social media, messaging apps and online platforms means that once an image is released, it can be extremely difficult to retrieve or remove. Similar campaigns across the British Isles have highlighted the particular challenges faced by young people, who may feel pressured to share images or may not fully understand the long-term consequences of doing so.
The Constabulary warns that the onward circulation of images can also lead to further offences, sometimes committed by people who are unaware that they are breaking the law by forwarding or saving the material. Victims, meanwhile, often experience long-term trauma, including anxiety, depression and ongoing concerns about where the images may end up.
Detective Inspector Samuel Cannell said: ‘This law sends a clear message: sharing intimate images without consent is not just ill-advised; it is a criminal offence. We want to highlight the consequences, both legal and emotional, that affect individuals and families for years.’
As part of the campaign, the Constabulary is encouraging people to take simple steps to protect themselves and others. Officers say that if someone is in possession of intimate images of another person, the safest and most responsible action is to delete them and not share them under any circumstances.
They also urge anyone asked to send an intimate image of themselves to pause and consider the implications. Once an image is sent, it is difficult to remove permanently, even if the recipient appears trustworthy. The force stresses that no one should feel pressured into sharing intimate images and notes that such pressure can form part of sexual extortion, commonly known as sextortion, which has increasingly affected young people in recent years.
DI Cannell added: ‘While we continue to provide education and support, including in schools, our message is clear: Think about the damage this can cause. Think about the consequences if you’re caught.’
The Constabulary is encouraging anyone affected by the issue to seek help, stressing that support is available and that victims will be listened to.
Victim Support Isle of Man can be contacted on 01624 679950 or at [email protected] while Crimestoppers, which guarantees anonymity, can be reached on 0800 555 111.
Police urge anyone with concerns, whether a victim or someone aware of possible offending, to contact the Constabulary directly.