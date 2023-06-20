Tynwald's sitting starts earlier than usual today, at 10am.
Questions on the agenda, for oral answer
1. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Chief Minister
When the review of the Office of Human Resources announced in Tynwald on May 17, 2022, will be published.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for the Treasury
When the procurement process was last reviewed and whether any future review is planned
.3. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Enterprise
What consideration has been given to providing real time online tracking of the roads open car.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Enterprise
What discussions took place with Manx Telecom prior to their recentannouncement of the complete switch from copper to fibre based services.
5. The Hon. Member for Garff, Mrs Caine, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture
How on-island flour milling will feature in her food security strategy; and when that strategy will be published.
6. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care
When he will reply to Written Question about the delegation he referred to in Tynwald on May 16, 2023.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
Whether as a member of the Common Travel Area the Island is obliged to install C3 scanners at the airport and if so by what deadline; what the effect of notinstalling C3 scanners would be on (a) passengers and (b) the island’s reputation;what the cost of installing them would be; what if any plans are in place to installthem; and when they will be in use.
8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
If he will make a statement about the Lord Street site.
9. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
Whether a timetable is now in place to improve the A5 north of Fairy Bridge; and if he will make a statement.
10. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office
When the Extract of Proceedings of the Council of Ministers for March 2023 will be published; and why there has been a delay.
11. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask theMinister for the Cabinet Office
When the Public Services Commission Annual Report for 2021-2022 will bepublished.
12. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture
What consideration has been given to the issuing, immediately after the Budgeteach year, of details of pre-school support.
13. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Housing and Communities Board
What long term housing options are available to families and partners seeking toleave an abusive relationship.
14. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Chair of the Public Service Commission
Who is on the recruitment panels for the Chief Executive Officer (Isle of Man Government) and the Cabinet Office Chief Operating Officer; and if she will makea statement on progress with these appointments.
15. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Chair of the Economic Strategy Board
How much has been spent, and allocated to future spending, from the Economic Strategy Fund; and if he will make a statement on progress with the Economic Strategy, particularly in relation to private investment secured.
16. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
What action is being taken to ensure that there is adequate availability of drivinginstructors.
17. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
Whether, when a pot hole is repaired, the team responsible for the repairassesses the surrounding area.
18. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
What progress has been made in bringing forward legislation to restrict large commercial vehicle and motorhome parking in residential areas.
19. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Christian, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure
Further to the reply given by the then Chief Minister to Question 1 in Tynwald on May 18, 2021, when he intends to introduce new legislation on motoring matters including fixed penalties; and if he will give an update on no idling zones.