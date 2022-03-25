Wheel and castles open from today

Many of the island’s most famous tourist attractions open to the public again today (Friday).

Laxey Wheel, Castle Rushen and Peel Castle will now be welcoming visitors.

The impressive fortress of Castle Rushen will open from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily, providing visitors the chance to explore the former home to the Kings and Lords of Mann.

Other attractions in Castletown – The Old House of Keys, Nautical Museum and Old Grammar School – will also open for pre-booked tours and sittings, which are available to book at www.manxnationalheritage.im.

Nearby Rushen Abbey opens from Thursday to Monday from 11am to 3pm and Cregneash will open daily, also from 11am to 3pm.

Peel Castle will open daily from 11am to 3pm, joining the House of Manannan (open daily all year round from 9.30am to 4.30pm) as one of two Manx National Heritage visitors attractions open in Peel.

Near Ramsey, the Grove Museum will be open from Saturday to Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and the Laxey Wheel will be open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with visitors enjoying a once in a lifetime opportunity to see conservation in action taking place at the wheel complex.

Suzie Walker, visitor services development manager for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘We are looking forward to a busy 2022 season in prospect, with early indications of strong demand from visitors looking for a wonderful, welcoming destination with a wealth of natural and cultural heritage attractions to enjoy.

‘We are proud to be part of the Isle of Man’s unique visitor offer and are excited to be welcoming visitors back to our shores and local residents back to our sites in the weeks and months ahead.’

A range of admission options are available, including an annual pass for residents costing £25 for a year of days out at Manx National Heritage sites.