The heyday of Radio Caroline North will be celebrated by an event in Mooragh Park, Ramsey, on Saturday, August 5.
The commissioners and the Radio Caroline group led by Quintin Gill have decided to combine the family event ‘Picnic in the Park’ with a day celebrating the famous ‘pirate ship’.
Plans so far include 60s music, children’s activities and vintage car displays.
Radio Caroline North was broadcast from the MV Caroline anchored in Ramsey Bay between 1964 and 1968.
The commissioners’ lead member for parks and leisure, Geoff Court, said the combined event would celebrate the 1960s, when Ramsey was ‘the flashpoint of cool’.