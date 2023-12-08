This weekend sees the return of the Young Farmers Tractor Run.
Tonight (Friday, 8 December) the Southern Tractor Run will take place.
Gathering at 4.30pm at Port Erin Breakwater, the tractors will depart at 6.30pm.
The route goes through Port Erin, Colby, Ballabeg, Castletown, Ballasalla, Ballamodha, Foxdale, St Johns to Grandstand.
SATURDAY
In the Christmas Tractor Run on Saturday, december 9, the tractors will gather at Marine Parade, Peel at 4pm.
The main event will leave Peel at 5.49pm heading to Ramsey via Kirk Michael
From Ramsey it then comes down the coast road to the Grandstand.