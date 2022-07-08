Where is the roving dolphin?

People who are taking part in a big fundraiser for Hospice Isle of Man will be able to find Dolcasso the roving dolphin at his new location from 4pm today.

It’s part of the Big Splash, an outdoor art trail of colourful and uniquely designed dolphin sculptures around the Isle of Man.

The trail encourages people to get out and about and enjoy the scenery on the Isle of Man.

The public are encouraged to ‘track their trail’ as they go around the island in search of the dolphin sculptures.

This can be done digitally on The Big Splash app, on the printed map, or for the younger children, on a Big Splash Passport, where children are given stickers to check off the dolphins they have seen around the art trail.

The passport and the map can be collected from any Hospice shop.

The trail aims to raise vital funds for Hospice Isle of Man which has to raise £5.5 million annually.

Each Friday at 4pm, Dolcasso will be in a new location around the island.

Follow Isle of Man Newspapers’ social media channels for an update on Dolcasso’s location every Thursday.

Email a selfie with Dolcasso for a chance to WIN a Big Splash T-shirt.

Entries should be sent to: [email protected] and a winner will be drawn every week throughout the trail.

There are 31 large and 43 small sculptures located in locations across the Isle of Man.

When the trail ends, they will be auctioned on Wednesday, October 12, to raise funds for the hospice

Collect your Big Splash passport from any Hospice shop to check off the dolphins you see as you travel around the trail.

Download the free app

Track your trail as you follow the pod.

With the app you can:

• Collect dolphins

• Claim rewards

• View trail progress

• Vote for your favourite dolphin

• Add your photos to our gallery

• Count your steps with the pedometer

Look for the four-digit codes on the plaques to unlock the dolphins.

Discover discount rewards, special offers and exclusive giveaways.