The cost of living has impacted everyone in the island in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
To help, a freephone number has been set up for a local debt advice service to help people who are feeling the strain of rising living costs.
The Salvation Army Debt Advice Service has received a marked increase in calls as individuals and families struggle to cover their outgoings following the hike in energy costs and a rise in interest rates.
The Salvation Army is a Protestant church and charity.
Its freephone number will allow local people to call without worrying about the cost of the call or the need for credit on their phones.
If you are in need of help, call the freephone number on 0808 1624606.
It’s also worth checking who is eligible for what financial help.
Those most vulnerable to the rising cost of living will receive additional energy support payments through the government’s Energy Efficiency Scheme 2022.
Its website has sections for supporting people’s income, how to get help with energy bills, budgeting, debt and managing money, support for older people, health and wellbeing, and community support.
Go to costoflivingsupport.gov.im to check what support is being offered.
MENTAL HEALTH
For urgent help, contact Samaritans on 116123, which provides 24/7 emotional support as part of the wider Samaritans organisation.
Its base in the island is at 5 Victoria Place, Douglas, IM2 4ET.
The Crisis and Home Treatment Team (CRHTT) also provides an island-wide crisis response service for people who are experiencing a significant deterioration in their mental health and/or an increase in their psychological distress, which can require an urgent response. It operates seven days a week 24 hours a day.
Find them at Manannan Court in Noble’s Hospital or call them on 01624 642860.
FOOD BANK
Isle of Man Foodbank provides crisis support in the form of food parcels to families and individuals in need, which it delivers locally around the island.
It also makes action plans to help get beyond the crisis and plan for a return to independence.
As well as this, the food bank gives advice on cooking with minimal facilities and is a means of distributing surplus food from suppliers to those in need.
HOMELESSNESS
Housing Matters works with landlords to arrange short term accommodation whilst finding longer term housing solutions.
It offers a ‘Home Starter Pack’, supporting people in need with the essentials, such as food, bedding, and toiletries.
The charity also arranges multi-agency meetings to address any underlying issues which might later impact on a person’s ability to hold a permanent tenancy.
Housing Matters is based at 3 Albany Lane, Woodbourne Road, Douglas, IM2 3NS and usually open Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.
It will be closed on December 26, 27, and January 2.
Meanwhile, if you need help with other issues that aren’t associated with the cost of living, here are some more suggestions.
EATING DISORDERS
Manx Eating Disorder Support provides counselling and psychological support and promotes recovery for individuals experiencing eating disorders or eating issues, as well as to family members, partners, and significant others if required.
The service is open to anyone who is having eating issues. A previous diagnosis of an eating disorder is not necessary.
The charity aims to reach people in the early stages of developing an eating disorder and its one-to-one support service can help with identifying the psychological causes of a wide range of eating issues.
These include problems such as a preoccupation with food and weight, negative body image, emotional eating, and eating disorders such as binge eating disorder, bulimia and some cases of anorexia.
These sessions can help individuals overcome emotional difficulties and change unhelpful patterns of thought and behaviour.
Appointments are held at a convenient Douglas location outside working hours.
To contact Manx Eating Disorder Support, call, text or WhatsApp Georgie Shelley on 07624 330922 or email [email protected]
BEREAVEMENT
Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man is a free, voluntary and confidential bereavement support service.
Available for everyone, it relies heavily on donations and is affiliated to the national charity Cruse Bereavement Support.
It offers support for anyone who is bereaved no matter when or how the death occurred.
Some of Cruse Bereavement Care’s volunteers have undergone specialised training to enable them to work with all areas of bereavement including suicide, sudden death, the death of a child, stillbirth, neonatal and miscarriage.
The volunteer is there to listen and help people work through their grief. There is no limit on how many sessions a person can have.
It’s open tomorrow from 9am to 1pm and reopens December 28, operating from 9am to 4pm.
Hospice Isle of Man also offers its own bereavement service to family, friends and carers to help them adjust to a new way of living.
It hosts one-to-one support for individuals as well as family group sessions from trained professionals. For further information about support, call Kathy Darnill, Hospice’s supportive and pastoral care co-ordinator, on 01624 647449.
Bereaved Survivors of Suicide IOM is run by people who have lost a loved one and supports those who survive the loss of someone by suicide.
DOMESTIC ABUSE
People are encouraged to call 999 if they are in immediate danger from domestic abuse and to keep the phone hidden if they are unable to talk.
The emergency services joint control room will pick up and record their call and help will be provided.
If a person isn’t in an urgent situation but would like some advice in relation to domestic abuse, current or historic, then they can contact the non-urgent police phone line on 01624 631212 or the domestic abuse officer directly on 01624 631495.
The police also recommend local charity Victim Support, which provides advice, help and support in relation to all crime.
All staff are trained to carry out Domestic Abuse Stalking and Harassment (DASH) Risk Assessment and are in regular contact with the police domestic abuse officer.
It will be closed from December 24 to 27 and on January 2.
ALCOHOL AND DRUGS
Formerly the Isle of Man Alcohol Advisory Service, Motiv8 is a charity that specialises in addictive behaviours.
It commits to helping its clients to make positive changes to their lives with a therapeutic approach.
Clients are seen at its confidential base and if people can’t attend due to mobility issues a home visit can be arranged.
They can choose their own goals and can be referred on to other agencies at their request.
Motiv8 can arrange an assessment appointment within 48 hours of first contact if requested.
l Go to www.gov.im/wellbeingsupport for more information on help available UK-wide.