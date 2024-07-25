The island's most famous cars are returning home next weekend for a special celebration. A Peel Cars Rally is taking place from August 2 to 4 to mark the P50's 60th birthday.
Organised by the Manx Transport Heritage Museum, the public will be able to view the famous cars across the Isle of Man on Friday 2, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 of August.
The rally will take in Jurby and Ramsey on Friday, before heading to the capital on Saturday.
It will then return ‘home’ on Sunday, with a series of events in Peel.
The iconic Peel P50 is a three-wheeled microcar originally made from 1962 to 1965 by the Peel Engineering Company.
It was listed in the 2010 Guinness World Records as the smallest production car ever made.
Peel Engineering Company was based in Mill Road, Peel – alongside the upper harbour. It primarily made fibreglass boats through its subsidiary company West Marine Ltd and fairings for motorcycles (including race machines - known as the ‘Mountain Mile’).
The company built an experimental hovercraft design in 1961, powered by a 500cc Triumph bike engine, and then developed the Peel Manxcar concept vehicle – the Peel P-1000 four-wheeler – and the Peel P50 and Peel Trident three-wheeled microcars, in addition to the Peel Viking Sport and prototype GRP Minis for BMC.
At the peak of production Peel Engineering employed 40 people, and the P50 was available to buy in Daytona White, Dragon Red, Capri Blue and Sunshine Yellow. However it won’t just be the P50 on show, as Peel Engineering Company’s P1000, Trident and Viking all will play a part in the rally.
Where to view the cars
Friday, August 2:
Isle of Man Motor Museum, Jurby, from midday till 2.30pm.
Queens Pier, Ramsey from 4pm till 5pm. Saturday, August 3:
Grandstand Pit Lane, Douglas from 9.30am till 10.30am
Sefton Hotel, Douglas Promenade from 11.30am till 12.30pm
Sunday, August 4:
Manx Transport Heritage Museum, Peel from 10am until 1.45pm.
Along East Quay and Peel Promenade in the Peel Carnival Procession from 2pm.
Static display of cars at the end of the Parade.