Who’d do a U-turn here?

A policeman shows the way ( Isle of Man Police )

A motorcyclist has been arrested after allegedly doing a U-turn on the one-way section of the TT Mountain Course.

A police spokesman said that the Dutchman had ‘inexplicably’ changed direction on Hailwoods Rise and began riding against the one way system towards the Bungalow.

He added: ‘Motorists have had to take avoiding action and the road was immediately closed.

‘The male has been arrested and will be spoken to about the matter.

‘This incident could have ended tragically and we want to reaffirm that the Mountain Road is one way between Ramsey and the Creg ny Baa.’

The news came hours after a motorcyclist was spotted riding through the cones and traffic lights at the Creg one handed taking pictures.

A police spokesman said: ‘You couldn’t make it up really .’