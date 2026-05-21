Plans for a large new warehouse-style supermarket on the outskirts of Douglas have met opposition from a number of nearby businesses.
The Isle of Man Development Company submitted the application seven months ago, which would pave the way for frozen food retailer Iceland to build a new ‘Food Warehouse by Iceland’ at the Spring Valley industrial estate.
However, little progress appears to have been made since the application was submitted in October 2025.
No decision has yet been made by planners, although the application has not been withdrawn.
Instead, the applicant has been working on amended plans following concerns raised over traffic and parking, while also considering alternative sites suggested by government.
But the Isle of Man Development Company appears determined to press ahead and has submitted documents addressing the alternative sites and revised plans aimed at easing traffic concerns.
Property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton were tasked with assessing alternative ‘urban unoccupied sites’. These included locations close to Strand Street in Douglas, the Westmoreland development site, South Quay and Victoria Road.
However, Lambert Smith Hampton said none of the suggested sites met the required criteria, either because they were too small, lacked accessibility or were not zoned for retail use.
Meanwhile, Agrimark, Eden Park and Highways Development Control have all raised concerns about the impact the proposed store could have on traffic along Cooil Road and around both Eden Park and the industrial estate.
There is particular concern about the Fort North roundabout, although the applicant insists the increase in traffic ‘would not have any material impact’.
Agrimark has even submitted a CCTV photo montage showing a recent multi-vehicle crash on Cooil Road as evidence of traffic issues it believes would be worsened by the proposals.
However, the applicant said there are no plans to alter the road layout and argued the area does not have a poor road safety record.
In terms of parking, amended plans now include infrastructure for additional EV charging bays, along with more disabled and family parking spaces.
Iceland said the new store would create 30 jobs and include a 72-space car park.
However, during an environmental services committee meeting in October last year, Douglas City Council objected to the application because the land is zoned for industrial rather than retail use.
The committee said existing policies are designed to protect and prioritise industrial land for employment purposes and safeguard the viability of retail in town and city centres.
In its planning statement, Iceland argued the new store would meet a pressing need for greater choice within the island’s retail sector.
The statement said: ‘There are very few food stores on the Isle of Man which are able to cater for main food shopping needs.
‘The application proposal provides an opportunity to broaden the main food shopping choice in the area and to also ensure that residents in the south-western part of Douglas have convenient and straightforward access to grocery retail provision.’
The application is still under consideration by planners.