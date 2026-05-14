The newly re-elected mayor of Douglas says he will be using his second term to support improvements to ‘social infrastructure’ across the capital.
Councillor Steven Crellin wants to ensure play areas and green spaces across the city are of good quality.
He will be joined by Councillor Susan Kewin who has been elected as deputy mayor for the next 12 months.
Councillor Crellin says he is ‘deeply humbled’ to be serving the people of Douglas.
Mr Crellin said: ‘It's great to have the confidence from the other councillors, because the end of the day, it's a busy role. It's an important role, being a civic head, and to have the confidence of the councillors to vote me back in is absolutely fantastic.’
He added: ‘I am going to carry on as I was before, but I've managed to meet quite a lot of people around Douglas city centre and meet the businesses and people starting businesses as well. So I will be continuing the business side.
‘But I have also took on doing a social infrastructure so, working on our parks, making sure the kids have got places to go, making sure there's open spaces they're maintained.’
Councillor Kewin added: ‘Im honoured to be the new deputy mayor.’
Councillor Peter Washington said Mr Crellin had carried out the duties of mayor in an ‘exemplary’ manner during his first term. Councillor David Cretney added he had ‘engaged and encouraged’ local businesses to work in the capital during ‘challenging’ times.
Samantha Crellin, Councillor Crellin’s wife, will serve as mayoress for the next 12 months.
While Linda Fisher, Councillor Kewin’s sister, will take on the position of deputy mayoress for the coming year.
EMMA DRAPER, LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTER