They truly are the Awards for Everyone as there are categories for businesses of all sizes; charitable and community organisations; individuals, and public sector teams
The Award for Freedom to Flourish is the one that definitely attracts the widest range of entries – and winners – of all.
As the island’s flagship strategy, Freedom to Flourish, is rooted in the Isle of Man’s values of resilience, resourcefulness, independent thinking and community loyalty.
These underpin the success and diversity of our nation, and support the ideals of protecting our unique identity and heritage; ensuring that everyone who lives here feels a part of our supportive community and is able to reach their full potential, and ensuring that we continue to have a strong economy, by raising the image and awareness of the Isle of Man internationally.
The award is open to any organisation, large or small, from the public, private or third sector. It will be awarded for the best interpretation of, and delivery of, the Isle of Man’s Freedom to Flourish strategy.
A look back at previous winners shows just how diverse it can be: from outdoor company Adventurous Experiences to corporate, Capital International, and from education organisations to the local food and drink sector, they have represented everything all aspects of our community and economy. Managing directors, entrepreneurs and public sector teams have all had the experience of stepping up onto the winners’ podium to receive the trophy.
Last year’s winner, Isle of Man Netball, came from the world of sport. The association’s treasurer, Sue Webster, collected the award and her speech encapsulated many of the Freedom to Flourish ideas.
She said: ‘We are very honoured to have won.
‘The ethos of Isle of Man Netball is to get more people involved in netball in whatever way, not just playing.
‘Obviously, when you talk about sport, playing is the thing people tend to focus on but we have a lot of people who are involved, week in and week out in clubs all around the island: coaches, parents who get their kids to sessions, welfare officers. We’re trying to create an environment that will allow people to get involved.
‘It’s great to recognise the work that a lot of people put in to Isle of Man Netball.’
The association now proudly displays its Awards for Excellence Winner logo on the home page of its website with the slogan: ‘Encouraging netball and its values to flourish in the Isle of Man at all levels.’
So what are the entry criteria for the Award for Freedom to Flourish?
To help the judges understand why you deserve to win this award, you may wish to consider ways in which your organisation:
Enables its team to reach their full potential
Delivers a strategy for continuous improvement
Provides a vehicle for customers or clients to flourish, through understanding their needs and by delivering world-class products and services
Communicates Freedom to Flourish across the Isle of Man, and builds awareness of the Isle of Man internationally
Shines a light on the Isle of Man’s unique culture, heritage and lifestyle, building a distinct Manx national identity
Utilises Manx products and services wherever possible.
