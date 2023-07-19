The Wildlife Photographer of the Year on tour from the Natural History Museum, London, is coming to the island.
Organised by Manx National Heritage, the exhibiton will be displayed at The House of Manannan in Peel.
It will open on Saturday, August 5, and is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm, until Sunday, October 8.
The renowned exhibition provides a global platform that showcases some of the best photography talent from around the world. Having been launched in 1965, today the competition receives entries from more than 90 countries.
Laura McCoy, Manx National Heritage curator for natural history said:‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year offers the opportunity to discover the natural world in all its wonder and diversity through remarkable photographs illustrating the precious beauty of our planet.
‘These spectacular images have been on tour in the UK and internationally, including in Australia, Canada, Germany, the USA, and Manx National Heritage is delighted to be sharing them on the Isle of Man in an exhibition not to be missed.
‘The judges of the 58th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition had an extremely difficult task.
‘Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.
‘The exhibition will position the photographs among short videos, quotes from judges and photographers as well as insights from scientists which invite you to explore how human actions continue to shape the natural world.’
Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: ‘Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder. These images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot – from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce back of a protected species.’
l Tickets are on sale now, costing from £3 to £5 at manxnationalheritage.im, with concessions available, including for members of the Friends of Manx National Heritage and pre-booked groups.