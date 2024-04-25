Fifty inspiring photographs showcasing the island's wildlife and natural environment feature in the latest exhibition at the Manx Museum, which opens this Saturday (April 27).
The Wild Mann nature photography competition attracted more than 200 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels.
Entries were judged on their creativity, originality and technical excellence by a panel of photography, art and wildlife experts.
Some of the images selected for the exhibition were taken with professional-grade equipment while others were taken with an i-Phone.
Laura McCoy, MNH Curator for Natural History said: ‘What most impressed the panel was the beauty, behaviours and diverse range of species found in our island biosphere, captured perfectly on camera.’
Paul Bromley’s stunning photograph of a short-eared owl triumphed as the overall winner.
Captioned ‘I can see you!’, the outstanding photograph was captured on a late September evening at Castletown Golf Course when five short-eared owls flew in off the sea. Any concealment failed to fool them, with their piercing eyes following the photographer’s every move.
Competition judge Dr Jeremy Paul said: ‘To get a decent photo of a short-eared owl is hard enough, but to capture an image such as this is simply amazing.
‘Totally perfect - the sort of image that most wildlife photographers can only dream about.’
Fellow judge Sue Blythe said: ‘As a fellow photographer I’d be over the moon to call this shot my own. The owl looking straight at you is just wonderful and a very well deserved winner.’
Tom Hannah’s image of cotton grass at Eary Cushlin, Ben Houghton’s image of a tompot blenny poking his head out of his hole and Paul Quellin’s ‘Evening in Hare Meadow’ are among the stunning photographs featured in the exhibition.
Laura continued: ‘MNH extends thanks to both the judging panel and all those who entered the competition.
‘The resulting Wild Mann nature photographer exhibition reveals some of the island’s most awe-inspiring sights while also encouraging visitors to pause, breathe, connect and marvel and the Isle of Man’s precious natural environment.’
Prints and cards of all the images can be ordered at www.magnoliabox.com/collections/manx-national-heritage-wild-mann.
The exhibition opens to coincide with the start of Manx Wildlife Week, a week-long celebration of the Isle of Man’s natural environment, which takes place at venues across the Isle of Man from April 27 to May 5.
The exhibition will remain on display at the Manx Museum until Sunday June 23. Admission to the Manx Museum is free, with donations welcome.