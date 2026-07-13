Its director Ralph Peake says projects brought forward must be able to stand on their ‘own merit’.
The organisation held a drop in session last weekend for people to learn more about windfarms and renewable energy.
‘We wanted to really make ourselves available for people here in Laxey and the Garff area, because there’s been a lot of people having a lot of concerns and we felt that perhaps there was nowhere for them to go and ask questions in a relaxed environment,’ Mr Peake said.
‘We have been able to talk to them one-on-one or in small groups and either answer their questions or listen to their concerns, because some people feel like they don’t understand the process.’
Mr Peake added that the Mooir Vannin Offshore Windfarm has had a ‘tricky time’ so far.
He said: ‘We’re very pro-renewable energy, and there’s a great need for it here on the Isle of Man at the moment.
‘96% of our energy comes from fossil fuels, so I support any renewable energy project. However, this one has had a bit of a tricky start.
‘People have voiced their concerns and haven’t heard anything back, so those concerns are then magnified. We feel like it’s got out of control.’
Asked if the centre has taken part in any of the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm panels that have taken place, Mr Peake said he ‘didn’t think that was our role’.
‘That’s for professionals and for people who want to voice their concern, but certainly we’ve taken a keen interest in it,’ he explained.
‘The only thing can come out of this is a yes or a no, and if it’s a no, then that would be bad news for the Isle of Man.’