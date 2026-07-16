Okell’s Inns has said The Haven in Port Erin will remain a community pub, despite a planning application being submitted which proposed transforming the venue into a Spar convenience store and Subway outlet.
The application proposed converting the pub into a convenience retail unit incorporating a Spar store, a Subway franchise, a hot food deli serve-over counter and internal customer seating.
The Haven is one of two Okell’s Inns pubs currently operating in Port Erin, alongside the Station Hotel.
The original planning documents described The Haven as a ‘former public house’, despite the venue remaining open and trading.
In its planning statement, Mannin Retail said the existing business was ‘quiet and under-utilised, particularly during daytime hours and does not make effective use of the building or its associated external areas’.
The company said the proposed redevelopment would provide a ‘beneficial reuse of an under-performing site’ and create additional employment opportunities in the village.
According to the application, the current pub employed around six people, while the proposed development would have supported approximately 23 jobs – a net increase of 17 positions.
However, Okell’s Inns has now confirmed there are no immediate plans to close The Haven or convert it into a retail unit.
In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the company said: ‘The Haven remains an important part of our pub estate and we remain fully committed to operating it as a community pub.
‘A planning application has been submitted to provide flexibility for the future and to ensure a range of options are available for the property should they ever be required.
‘However, there are currently no plans to implement any changes arising from that application and the pub continues to trade as normal.’
The company said The Haven had recently moved to its managed partnership model as part of a wider rollout across its pub estate.
‘We are fully supportive of Peter and his team and are encouraged by the positive progress being made at the site,’ the statement added.
‘Our focus remains on supporting the continued improvement of the business and maintaining The Haven as a valued community asset for local residents and visitors alike.’
Okell’s Inns said the pub ‘continues to operate as a pub and there are currently no plans to change that’.
‘The planning application has been submitted to provide longer-term flexibility for the property, but our immediate focus is supporting Peter and his team as they continue to build the business under our managed partnership model,’ the company added.
Meanwhile, an online petition opposing the proposed conversion of The Haven into a Spar and Subway store was launched today, calling for the pub to be preserved as a community asset.
Mannin Retail recently expanded its Subway presence on the island.
A new Subway store opened in Ramsey in September 2025, two years after the town’s previous outlet closed following the closure of Shoprite.
Last month, the global sandwich chain also returned to Regent Street, Douglas, with a new outlet operated by Mannin Retail.