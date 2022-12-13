The service, which offers free lessons for those whose first language isn’t English, welcomed a number of people to Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas for a lesson on Christmas vocabulary and an introduction to British customs.
Later on, there was another session for all abilities, discussing winter festivals around the world. They also played some traditional British party games such as pass the parcel and sang Christmas songs in English, as well as singing Hunt the Wren as a Manx winter custom.
People had the option to bring food and there was a donation from Shoprite.
Optional crafting activities were also on offer.
A spokesperson said: ‘We looked at Christmas and winter festivals, and we had a lot of fun singing Christmas songs and playing party games.
‘We also enjoyed a lot of delicious food.
‘The next lesson will be on January 7, but there will be a meet and chat on December 21.
‘We’ve had a very busy year so by now have helped more than 400 non-native English speakers. It encourages socialisation and provides information about the Manx way of life.
‘We’d introduced beginners lessons in addition to our existing all-abilities lessons, following an influx this year of Ukrainian guests/refugees, who had a wide range of experience of the English language, from none at all to degree level.
‘We’re now phasing out our beginners’ lessons because needs have changed. When we restart on January 7, we’ll be resuming our all-abilities session from 10.15-11.45am.’
The classes are all run on a voluntary basis, led by former Kewaigue Primary School deputy headteacher Karen Norton, alongside a team who give up their free time.
For more information on the service, contact Karen Norton on 458340 or follow ‘Café Lingo-Isle of Man’ on Facebook.