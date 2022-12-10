There is a yellow weather warning in place for the Isle of Man until 3pm.
This morning the wintry showers will become generally isolated.
Ice risk will be present on road surfaces on high ground throughout the period.
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cold temperatures and wintry showers continue to affect the island today, leading to icy patches and slight snow/hail accumulations over higher ground. These showers will become more isolated in the afternoon allowing sunny spells to develop as the light to moderate northwest winds gradually veer northeast. Top temperature reaching 5°C, but still close to zero over higher ground.
Mostly dry with sunny spells tomorrow, with only a small chance of an odd wintry shower. Light to moderate northeast winds and a maximum temperature up to 5°C again.
Sunrise: 8:26am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Mostly dry and bright into next week, continuing cold with some sharp overnight frosts, and still with a small risk of the odd wintry shower.