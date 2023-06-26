We spoke to Parish Walk participants as they passed through Marown on Saturday.
Marown Church is four miles in to the 85 mile route.
Spectators watching on gave Raymond P Raven, the unofficial FC Isle of Man mascot, a big cheer as he walked past.
The Raven raised £1,000, splitting it between local charity Isle Listen and FC Isle of Man.
We also managed to speak to Stuart Osborne and Connor Gilbert leaving Glen Maye, who finished 8th and 10th respectively.
The prize presentation for all participants will take place at The Nunnery on Tuesday June 27.