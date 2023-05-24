As part of the lead-in to the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, an RAF P8 Poseidon performed a flyover at 1,000 feet over Ramsey.
Crowds gathered on the Queen’s Pier to watch the flyover this afternoon, which had been organised through some of Manx Radio’s contacts at the RAF.
Boeing Posiedon MRA1 (P-A8) flying over Queen's Pier Ramsey. (Jim Gibson/Ellan Vannin Images. )
The plane was flown by 201 Squadron and flew over Ramsey at 3pm on Tuesday.
