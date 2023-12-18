A 42-year-old woman has been fined £600 for being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest after a car park ‘kerfuffle’.
Mandy Louise Killey admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
A third allegation, of assaulting a police officer, was withdrawn in light of the guilty pleas to the other two offences.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Killey went to her ex-boyfriend’s home, at Campion Crescent in Peel, on September 15, at 8.30pm.
Police were then called after a report of a disturbance there, and when officers arrived at the scene they found Killey sitting in the car park.
She was spoken to and was said to be shouting, but when police told her to calm down she said: ‘Is that against the f*****g law now?
‘You’re all a bunch of a**holes. You’re a c***. You’re a f*****g c**t.’
Killey was arrested and kicked out during the struggle, striking one officer on the shin.
She was described as slurring her words, smelling of alcohol, and having glazed eyes.
The court heard that her last conviction was in 2012.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
He said: ‘Ms Killey had met her ex-partner in the pub and accepted she had been drinking.
‘They had separated about one month before and went to his house to talk about personal matters.
‘Things didn’t progress as planned and it escalated.
‘She accepts she did shout and swear and the police made attempts to calm her down.
‘There was a tussle and she was put on the floor. In the kerfuffle, her leg made contact with the officer’s leg.’
Mr Kermode said that Killey had injured her leg during the incident, which had then required surgery.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that she wanted to apologise to the court and the police officers concerned.
‘She feels a sense of shame and embarrassment,’ said Mr Kermode.
‘She says she very rarely drinks alcohol.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant, who lives at Tynwald Close in St Johns: ‘Mr Kermode tells me you very rarely drink. Perhaps you shouldn’t drink at all. It does appear the alcohol has not had a particularly great effect on you.’
Killey was fined £260 for being drunk and disorderly and £340 for resisting arrest.
She will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.