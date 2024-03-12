A 43-year-old woman who spat in the back of a police van has been fined £75 for damaging property.
Stacey Ann Robina Ashton admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police, and £50 prosecution costs.
A second charge, of possessing cannabis, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to a property in Douglas on January 10, at 10pm.
Ashton was said to be refusing to leave after the owner had asked her to.
Police arrived and described her as heavily intoxicated.
She was removed from the property and arrested.
When she was put in the back of the police van she spat out, with the spittle landing on the internal cage.
The cost of cleaning the van was said to be £150.
Ashton, who lives at Hillside Avenue in Douglas, was interviewed the next day and said she couldn’t remember the incident.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘I have noted the application for cleaning costs.
‘Perhaps I should give up law and become a cleaner if it costs £150 for wiping up spit.’
Mr Wood said that Ashton was ‘tremendously troubled’ with a traumatic past, which he did not want to go into in open court.
The advocate said that his client had difficulties and had resorted to alcohol on this occasion.
Mr Wood said that Ashton was in dire financial difficulties and asked if any financial penalties could be paid at a rate of £2.50 per week.
Magistrates reduced the compensation for the cleaning costs, but ordered that all amounts are paid at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.