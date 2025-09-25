A woman found with class A drugs in a Douglas pub was also discovered to be cultivating cannabis plants the property she was living at.
Elizabeth Amy Kathleen Crowe, of Bishop’s Court, Kirk Michael, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Wednesday having previously admitted a charge of cultivating cannabis and possession of cocaine.
Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court Crowe, 46, and a man were in the Saddle pub in Douglas on July 20 last year when their behaviour raised suspicions among staff. Crow was initially calm but began to panic when security staff called the police.
When police arrived, they searched Crowe and found 19.4g of cocaine on her with a street value of £1,950. A further 3.3g were found in her purse.
Her home in Sulby, where she was living at the time, was searched and a further 18.9g of cocaine was found as well as 12 cannabis plants being cultivated. There was a complex set up with light, air extractors and fertiliser.
The yield from the plants could have produced cannabis with a street value of £2,240. However, Ms Carroon pointed out that only female plants can grow the buds which produce the drug and only two of the 12 plants were female.
Advocate Michael Jelski, mitigating, told the court his client was going through a difficult period at the time and had got in with the wrong person.
Deemster Graeme Cook accepted both the cocaine and cannabis were for her own use.
He added: ‘You (Crowe) seem to be moving on with your life now but you need support.’
Crowe was handed a two-year probation order for each offence of cultivating cannabis and possession of cocaine to run concurrently. She was also ordered to pay costs of £200.