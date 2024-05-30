A 26-year-old Douglas woman has been fined £750 for possessing cannabis.
Nadine Rebecca Wade admitted having 6.3 grams of the drug at her home.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police went to Wade’s home, at Prince’s Avenue, on May 14, at 11pm.
She invited them in and they reported a smell of cannabis.
Officers found 6.3 grams of the class B drug, which was later valued by police at £126.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
The court heard that Wade has two previous drug-related convictions which was why an alternative disposal for the current offence was not offered.
The defendant was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, who said that the case was very straightforward, simple possession of a small amount of cannabis.
Mr Kermode reiterated that Wade had invited the police into her property, and added that she had made admissions at the scene regarding having consumed the drug.
The advocate said that his client was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT), and exploring obtaining a prescription for medicinal cannabis.
Mr Kermode said that Wade wished to apologise for the offence and asked the court to deal with it by way of financial penalty.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.