The incident happened late on Wednesday evening in a lane behind Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel.
The lane connects the Kerroo Coar estate and Campion Crescent.
The area was cordoned-off by police officers following the incident.
Police vehicles were sighted at the scene as late as Thursday evening but have since left the area,
Media Isle of Man understands that the force has sent a letter to residents of the Kerroo Coar estate appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Police can confirm they are investigating a serious assault following a report of a female sustaining injuries during an incident which occurred at 9.30pm on Wednesday September 4 in an area within a lane which runs parallel behind Bluebell Close in Peel.
‘Whilst the female’s injuries are deemed serious, we can confirm at this time they are not life threatening.
‘The area was initially cordoned off by police whilst enquiries were conducted but we can confirm this scene has seen been released.
‘The investigation is within its early stages but if anyone has any information regarding this incident that haven’t already been spoken to by Police, then please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212.’