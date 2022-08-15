Woman wins employment tribunal

Subscribe newsletter
A woman who went unpaid after her former employer closed its doors has been awarded just over £1,000 by an employment tribunal.
Lily-Louise Slade worked for Gastro Limited from May 5, 2021, until it closed on November 28, 2021.
The tribunal ruled that Miss Slade had not been paid for 24 shifts she worked for the company between October and November 2021, with her unpaid wages totalling £588.
In its report, the panel, chaired by Peter Scott, said that Miss Slade has received texts from Mr Boyde and Mr Thompson promising payment by Gastro Ltd, ‘but nothing was ever paid’.
The tribunal further considered that Miss Slade had suffered unlawful deductions from her wages, so was awarded a further four weeks pay, totalling £295.36.
A further four weeks’ wages, again totalling £295.36 were awarded because Gastro Ltd failed to provide Miss Slade with pay statements.
In total Miss Slade was awarded £1,178.72.
Gastro Limited did not respond to Miss Slade’s complaint nor did any representative attend the hearing.